Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Carvana Co’s current trading price is -0.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 231.27%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $97.55 and $323.57. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.95 million over the last three months.

Carvana Co’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $323.57 on 05/30/25, and the lowest price during that time was $97.55, recorded on 06/03/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carvana Co (CVNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.20B and boasts a workforce of 17400 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 234.23, with a change in price of +146.36. Similarly, Carvana Co recorded 4,462,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +82.62%.

How CVNA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVNA stands at 4.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.77.

CVNA Stock Stochastic Average

Carvana Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 98.73%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.33% and 96.39%, respectively.

CVNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 58.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CVNA has fallen by 32.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.92%.