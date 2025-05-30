Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Carrier Global Corp’s current trading price is -14.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $54.22 and $83.32. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.0 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.43 million observed over the last three months.

Carrier Global Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $83.32 on 10/15/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $54.22 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.22B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.22, with a change in price of +3.08. Similarly, Carrier Global Corp recorded 5,657,770 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.51%.

How CARR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CARR stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

CARR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Carrier Global Corp over the past 50 days is 76.72%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 50.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.62% and 67.19%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CARR has fallen by 17.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.94%.