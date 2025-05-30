Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -56.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 186.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.52 and $23.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.1 million over the last three months.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $23.40 on 10/15/24 and the lowest value was $3.52 on 08/07/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 461.19M and boasts a workforce of 160 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.33, with a change in price of -4.87. Similarly, Capricor Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,649,843 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAPR stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

CAPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 45.05%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.52% and 58.86%, respectively.

CAPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -26.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CAPR has leaped by -19.67%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.26%.