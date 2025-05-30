Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s Shares Reel: 8.69% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 64.41B Market Cap

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $38.60 on 05/29/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $24.65 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s current trading price is -20.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.65 and $38.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.41B and boasts a workforce of 10640 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.92, with a change in price of -0.59. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd recorded 6,879,537 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.88%.

CNQ Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 80.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.73% and 69.92%, respectively.

CNQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNQ has fallen by 4.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.13%.