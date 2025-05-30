Can Dropbox Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Dropbox Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $33.33 on 01/28/25, with the lowest value being $20.68 on 06/20/24.

52-week price history of DBX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dropbox Inc’s current trading price is -13.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $20.68 and $33.33. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.06 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dropbox Inc (DBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.07B and boasts a workforce of 2204 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.66, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, Dropbox Inc recorded 3,932,768 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.01%.

DBX Stock Stochastic Average

Dropbox Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 71.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.80% and 21.55%, respectively.

DBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -4.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.43%. The price of DBX leaped by 0.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.28%.