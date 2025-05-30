Can Brixmor Property Group Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Brixmor Property Group Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.67 on 11/27/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $21.32 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of BRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s current trading price is -16.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $21.32 to $30.67. In the Real Estate sector, the Brixmor Property Group Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.4 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.84B and boasts a workforce of 454 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.05, with a change in price of -1.92. Similarly, Brixmor Property Group Inc recorded 2,458,413 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.97%.

Examining BRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRX stands at 1.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.78.

BRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Brixmor Property Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.64%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 41.47% and 29.55% respectively.

BRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.15%. The price of BRX increased 2.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.31%.