BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. BRF S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -26.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.99 and $4.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.11 million over the last 3 months.

BRF S.A. ADR experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.85 on 12/11/24 and the lowest value was $2.99 on 02/27/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.71B and boasts a workforce of 100000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.55, with a change in price of -0.50. Similarly, BRF S.A. ADR recorded 2,702,128 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRFS stands at 1.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.32.

BRFS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BRF S.A. ADR over the last 50 days is 48.98%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 36.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.00% and 38.12%, respectively.

BRFS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -12.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.44%. The price of BRFS leaped by -10.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.25%.