Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Brand Engagement Network Inc’s current trading price is -97.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.11%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.23 and $8.43. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 4.25 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Brand Engagement Network Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.43 on 05/31/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.23, recorded on 05/22/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.44M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4129, with a change in price of -0.7220. Similarly, Brand Engagement Network Inc recorded 2,830,028 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.43%.

How BNAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNAI stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

BNAI Stock Stochastic Average

Brand Engagement Network Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 9.19%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.93% and 13.05%, respectively.

BNAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -74.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -71.09%. The price of BNAI decreased -31.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.30%.