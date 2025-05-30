Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Bolt Projects Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -99.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.75 and $340.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 25.36 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 40300.0 over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $340.40 on 08/13/24, while the lowest value was $1.75 on 05/29/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.66M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.5972, with a change in price of -5.9100. Similarly, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc recorded 454,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.24%.

BSLK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 24.29%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.46% and 5.67%, respectively.

BSLK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -66.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BSLK has leaped by -44.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.78%.