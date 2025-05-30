Blueprint Medicines Corp: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 6.66B Market Cap

Blueprint Medicines Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $121.90 on 07/16/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $73.04 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BPMC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Blueprint Medicines Corp’s current trading price is -15.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $73.04 to $121.90. In the Healthcare sector, the Blueprint Medicines Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.4 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.66B and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.43, with a change in price of +15.86. Similarly, Blueprint Medicines Corp recorded 1,000,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.19%.

Examining BPMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BPMC stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.72.

BPMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Blueprint Medicines Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.34%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 69.12% and 71.92% respectively.

BPMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 18.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.46%. The price of BPMC fallen by 16.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.53%.