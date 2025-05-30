Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Bloom Energy Corp’s current trading price is -37.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.88%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.02 and $29.83. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 4.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.52 million over the last three months.

Bloom Energy Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $29.83 on 01/24/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.02 on 10/23/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.31B and boasts a workforce of 2127 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.57, with a change in price of -4.80. Similarly, Bloom Energy Corp recorded 6,574,519 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.54%.

How BE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BE stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

BE Stock Stochastic Average

Bloom Energy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 30.05%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.90% and 81.39%, respectively.

BE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.91%. The price of BE decreased -1.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.98%.