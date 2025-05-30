BlackSky Technology Inc Inc. (BKSY) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.90%. The price of BKSY increased 31.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.26%.

BlackSky Technology Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $21.92 on 02/19/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.86 on 09/25/24.

52-week price history of BKSY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BlackSky Technology Inc’s current trading price is -48.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 194.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.86 and $21.92. The BlackSky Technology Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.04 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 359.25M and boasts a workforce of 340 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.20, with a change in price of +0.66. Similarly, BlackSky Technology Inc recorded 1,327,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.17%.

BKSY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKSY stands at 1.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

BKSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BlackSky Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.28% and 73.69%, respectively.