Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -66.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.28%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.20 and $6.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.46 million over the last 3 months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.75 on 08/22/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.20 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.94M and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9200, with a change in price of +0.1100. Similarly, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,487,830 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDTX stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

BDTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.46%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 83.11% and 77.48% respectively.

BDTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BDTX has fallen by 40.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.84%.