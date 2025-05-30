logo

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bitcoin Depot Inc’s current trading price is 2.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 338.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.93 and $3.95. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.77 million observed over the last three months.

Bitcoin Depot Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.95 on 05/30/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.93 on 02/27/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 268.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 260.79M and boasts a workforce of 126 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.63, with a change in price of +2.34. Similarly, Bitcoin Depot Inc recorded 603,763 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +141.82%.

BTM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bitcoin Depot Inc over the last 50 days is at 95.42%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.12% and 92.68%, respectively.

BTM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 150.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 104.80%. The price of BTM fallen by 168.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.53%.

