Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s current trading price is -38.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $52.93 and $94.85. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.98 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.85 million observed over the last three months.

The market performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $94.85 on 08/20/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $52.93, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.23B and boasts a workforce of 3040 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.47, with a change in price of -7.94. Similarly, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc recorded 1,786,273 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.94%.

How BMRN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMRN stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

BMRN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc over the past 50 days is 27.75%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.05% and 8.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BMRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BMRN has leaped by -7.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.12%.