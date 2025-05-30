Biohaven Ltd Inc. (BHVN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -60.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -67.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BHVN has leaped by -32.63%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.11%.

Biohaven Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $55.70 on 10/08/24 and the lowest value was $14.69 on 05/29/25.

52-week price history of BHVN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Biohaven Ltd’s current trading price is -73.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$14.69 and $55.70. The Biohaven Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.03 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.51B and boasts a workforce of 256 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.62, with a change in price of -22.54. Similarly, Biohaven Ltd recorded 1,551,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.46%.

BHVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHVN stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

BHVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Biohaven Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.44%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.51%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.47% and 6.85%, respectively.