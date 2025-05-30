logo

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -2.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.92 and $11.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.66 million over the last 3 months.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.11 on 05/05/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.92 on 06/20/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 580 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.36, with a change in price of +3.05. Similarly, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 4,052,082 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.95%.

BCRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is 95.49%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.60% and 84.84%, respectively.

BCRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 44.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.16%. The price of BCRX fallen by 28.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.04%.

