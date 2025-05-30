Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Bio-Key International Inc’s current trading price is -77.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.52 and $3.68 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

Bio-Key International Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.68 on 01/15/25 and a low of $0.52 for the same time frame on 10/16/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.73M and boasts a workforce of 42 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0560, with a change in price of -0.8100. Similarly, Bio-Key International Inc recorded 2,352,800 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKYI stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BKYI Stock Stochastic Average

Bio-Key International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.38%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.79% and 29.24%, respectively.

BKYI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -52.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.68%. The price of BKYI fallen by 1.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.79%.