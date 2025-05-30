Beneficient (BENF) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Beneficient’s current trading price is -91.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.22 and $6.27 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 17.24 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.42 million over the last three months.

Beneficient experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.27 on 07/05/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.22 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.77M and boasts a workforce of 80 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4160, with a change in price of -0.2424. Similarly, Beneficient recorded 349,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.71%.

BENF Stock Stochastic Average

Beneficient’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.62% and 69.53%, respectively.

BENF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -26.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -45.99%. The price of BENF fallen by 96.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 62.17%.