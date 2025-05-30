Behind Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The market performance of Jasper Therapeutics Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $26.83 on 06/06/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.13, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of JSPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -78.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.13 and $26.83. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 85.32M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.66, with a change in price of -15.41. Similarly, Jasper Therapeutics Inc recorded 403,458 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.07%.

JSPR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JSPR stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

JSPR Stock Stochastic Average

Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.06%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.74% and 46.75%, respectively.

JSPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -73.43% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -74.24%. The price of JSPR fallen by 10.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.84%.