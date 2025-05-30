Behind Albertsons Companies Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Albertsons Companies Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $23.20 on 04/03/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $17.00 on 12/10/24.

52-week price history of ACI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Albertsons Companies Inc’s current trading price is -4.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.62%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $17.00 and $23.20. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.86 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.78B and boasts a workforce of 195000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.19, with a change in price of +2.42. Similarly, Albertsons Companies Inc recorded 6,195,826 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.20%.

Examining ACI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACI stands at 4.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.96.

ACI Stock Stochastic Average

Albertsons Companies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.41%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.52% and 56.77%, respectively.

ACI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACI has fallen by 1.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.72%.