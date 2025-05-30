BBVA Argentina ADR: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 4.01B Market Cap

The market performance of BBVA Argentina ADR has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $25.01 on 01/07/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.05, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of BBAR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. BBVA Argentina ADR’s current trading price is -21.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 178.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $7.05 and $25.01. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.01B and boasts a workforce of 6289 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.14, with a change in price of -2.14. Similarly, BBVA Argentina ADR recorded 781,774 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.83%.

BBAR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBAR stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

BBAR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BBVA Argentina ADR over the last 50 days is at 62.06%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 15.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.18% and 49.44%, respectively.

BBAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 18.61%. The price of BBAR decreased -5.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.04%.