BAX’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 5.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.56%. The price of BAX leaped by -0.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.89%.

Baxter International Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $40.49 on 09/17/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $26.25 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BAX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Baxter International Inc’s current trading price is -24.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$26.25 and $40.49. The Baxter International Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.46 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.38 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Baxter International Inc (BAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.75B and boasts a workforce of 38000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.73, with a change in price of +1.44. Similarly, Baxter International Inc recorded 4,662,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.92%.

BAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAX stands at 1.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.36.

BAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Baxter International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 53.62%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.67% and 27.59%, respectively.