Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s current trading price is -1.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $57.18 and $90.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.77 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.35 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $90.62 on 05/19/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $57.18 on 06/17/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.72B and boasts a workforce of 51800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 83.41, with a change in price of +11.66. Similarly, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp recorded 4,301,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BK stands at 1.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

BK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.49% and 90.26%, respectively.

BK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BK has fallen by 11.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.19%.