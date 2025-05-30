Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -4.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.23 and $15.66. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.06 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.46 million observed over the last three months.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $15.66 on 05/21/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.23 on 11/27/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.36B and boasts a workforce of 125916 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.18, with a change in price of +5.40. Similarly, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR recorded 2,349,347 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.13%.

How BBVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBVA stands at 2.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.85.

BBVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR over the past 50 days is 84.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.18%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.98% and 74.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BBVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 54.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 55.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBVA has fallen by 9.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.50%.