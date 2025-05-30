logo

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AVITA Medical Inc’s current trading price is -59.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.06 and $14.16. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.24 million observed over the last three months.

AVITA Medical Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $14.16 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.06 on 05/29/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.33M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.82, with a change in price of -7.02. Similarly, AVITA Medical Inc recorded 236,795 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.89%.

RCEL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AVITA Medical Inc over the last 50 days is at 0.55%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.56% and 1.88%, respectively.

RCEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -54.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -56.75%. The price of RCEL leaped by -42.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.50%.

