Atlassian Corporation Inc. (TEAM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.74%. The price of TEAM decreased -10.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.51%.

Atlassian Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $326.00 on 02/10/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $135.29 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of TEAM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Atlassian Corporation’s current trading price is -37.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.74%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $135.29 and $326.00. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.86 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.51 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.69B and boasts a workforce of 12157 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 242.26, with a change in price of -38.46. Similarly, Atlassian Corporation recorded 2,324,334 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.87%.

TEAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEAM stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

TEAM Stock Stochastic Average

Atlassian Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 44.46%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.90%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.71% and 16.59%, respectively.