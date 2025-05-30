ARWR’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.28%. The price of ARWR fallen by 24.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.86%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $30.41 on 07/16/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.57 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ARWR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -44.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.57 and $30.41. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.07 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.86 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.32B and boasts a workforce of 609 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.22, with a change in price of -2.83. Similarly, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,946,021 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.40%.

ARWR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARWR stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.98.

ARWR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc over the past 50 days is 95.14%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.67% and 68.71%, respectively, over the past 20 days.