Array Technologies Inc’s Mixed Bag: Down -0.15% in 6 Months, Down 25.14% in 30 Days

Array Technologies Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $14.69 on 05/31/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.76 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ARRY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Array Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -54.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.76 and $14.69. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.01B and boasts a workforce of 1021 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.06, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, Array Technologies Inc recorded 5,939,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.78%.

ARRY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARRY stands at 2.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.99.

ARRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Array Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is at 55.97%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.78% and 54.02%, respectively.

ARRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 9.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.15%. The price of ARRY fallen by 25.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.89%.