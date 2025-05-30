ARIS’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Aris Water Solutions Inc’s Performance

Aris Water Solutions Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $33.95 on 03/26/25 and a low of $13.34 for the same time frame on 08/07/24.

52-week price history of ARIS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Aris Water Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -33.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.44%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $13.34 and $33.95. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.34B and boasts a workforce of 276 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.96, with a change in price of -1.83. Similarly, Aris Water Solutions Inc recorded 894,125 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.49%.

Examining ARIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARIS stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

ARIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aris Water Solutions Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 20.42%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.87% and 53.79%, respectively.

ARIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.23%. The price of ARIS leaped by -12.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.82%.