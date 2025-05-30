Ares Capital Corp’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Ares Capital Corp has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $23.84 on 02/03/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $18.26, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ARCC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ares Capital Corp’s current trading price is -7.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $18.26 and $23.84. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.27B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.99, with a change in price of -0.22. Similarly, Ares Capital Corp recorded 4,938,399 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.99%.

ARCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ares Capital Corp over the past 50 days is 86.85%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.96%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 95.42% and 88.84%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ARCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.14%. The price of ARCC fallen by 6.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.14%.