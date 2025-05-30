Ares Acquisition Corporation II’s Shares Reel: 2.89% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 704.58M Market Cap

The market performance of Ares Acquisition Corporation II’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.30 on 05/30/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.64 on 06/04/24.

52-week price history of AACT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Ares Acquisition Corporation II’s current trading price is 0.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.05%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.64 and $11.30. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 704.58M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.14, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, Ares Acquisition Corporation II recorded 689,134 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.78%.

Examining AACT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AACT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

AACT Stock Stochastic Average

Ares Acquisition Corporation II’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.15%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 97.62% and 93.65%, respectively.

AACT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.50%. The price of AACT fallen by 1.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.89%.