Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ardelyx Inc’s current trading price is -50.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.55%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.21 and $8.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.39 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.27 million over the last 3 months.

Ardelyx Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.06 on 07/01/24 and a low of $3.21 for the same time frame on 05/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 964.20M and boasts a workforce of 395 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.95, with a change in price of -1.09. Similarly, Ardelyx Inc recorded 4,878,810 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARDX stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

ARDX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ardelyx Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 33.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.21% and 30.94% respectively.

ARDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -20.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -24.11%. The price of ARDX leaped by -26.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.00%.