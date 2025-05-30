logo

AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AnaptysBio Inc’s current trading price is -45.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.21 and $41.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

AnaptysBio Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $41.31 on 08/14/24 and a low of $12.21 for the same time frame on 02/11/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 662.82M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.02, with a change in price of +9.20. Similarly, AnaptysBio Inc recorded 876,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANAB stands at 10.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.11.

ANAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AnaptysBio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.28%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.55% and 53.20%, respectively.

ANAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 70.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.30%. The price of ANAB increased 6.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.44%.

