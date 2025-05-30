Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Immunocore Holdings plc ADR Inc. (IMCR) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 18.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.55%. The price of IMCR fallen by 15.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.68%.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $49.05 on 05/31/24 and the lowest value was $23.15 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of IMCR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s current trading price is -28.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$23.15 and $49.05. The Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.36 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.76B and boasts a workforce of 493 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.73, with a change in price of +5.22. Similarly, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR recorded 318,828 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.51%.

IMCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMCR stands at 1.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.14.

IMCR Stock Stochastic Average

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.66%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.36% and 74.92%, respectively.