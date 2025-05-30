AMBA’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMBA has fallen by 8.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.38%.

Ambarella Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $85.15 on 01/21/25, with the lowest value being $38.86 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of AMBA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Ambarella Inc’s current trading price is -38.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $38.86 and $85.15. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.91 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.21B and boasts a workforce of 941 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.19, with a change in price of -25.65. Similarly, Ambarella Inc recorded 810,632 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.08%.

AMBA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMBA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMBA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ambarella Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 47.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.81%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.89% and 73.32%, respectively.