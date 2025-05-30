ALLY Stock: Exploring Ally Financial Inc’s Growth

Ally Financial Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $45.46 on 07/31/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $29.52 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ALLY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ally Financial Inc’s current trading price is -22.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $29.52 and $45.46. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.84B and boasts a workforce of 10700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.50, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, Ally Financial Inc recorded 4,104,309 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.34%.

ALLY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALLY stands at 1.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

ALLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ally Financial Inc over the last 50 days is at 66.51%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 62.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.24% and 51.99%, respectively.

ALLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALLY has fallen by 7.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.98%.