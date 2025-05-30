Alcon Inc (ALC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alcon Inc’s current trading price is -15.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $80.48 and $101.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.06 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.69 million over the last three months.

Alcon Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $101.10 on 09/12/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $80.48 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alcon Inc (ALC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.42B and boasts a workforce of 25599 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.41, with a change in price of +1.91. Similarly, Alcon Inc recorded 1,608,255 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALC stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

ALC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Alcon Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.33%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.73% and 7.88%, respectively.

ALC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.48%. The price of ALC decreased -12.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.44%.