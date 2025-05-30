ADI’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADI has fallen by 11.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.91%.

Analog Devices Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $247.10 on 02/20/25, with the lowest value being $158.65 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ADI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Analog Devices Inc’s current trading price is -12.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.99%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $158.65 and $247.10. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.8 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.38 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 107.07B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 208.78, with a change in price of +4.40. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc recorded 4,190,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.08%.

ADI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

Analog Devices Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.40%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.82% and 64.98%, respectively.