AAOI’s Market Whiplash: -54.07% YTD Decline, 32.06% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -54.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -55.44%. The price of AAOI increased 32.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.82%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $44.50 on 12/04/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.70 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of AAOI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s current trading price is -61.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.70 and $44.50. The Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.22 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 940.37M and boasts a workforce of 3309 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.67, with a change in price of -18.67. Similarly, Applied Optoelectronics Inc recorded 3,969,943 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.44%.

AAOI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAOI stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.47.

AAOI Stock Stochastic Average

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.28%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.70% and 65.06%, respectively.