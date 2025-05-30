A Tale of Resilience: Hafnia Ltd Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Hafnia Ltd’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.99 on 05/31/24, and the lowest price during that time was $3.61, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of HAFN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hafnia Ltd’s current trading price is -43.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.61 and $8.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.04 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.55B and boasts a workforce of 4959 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.82, with a change in price of -0.52. Similarly, Hafnia Ltd recorded 2,511,919 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.37%.

HAFN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAFN stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

HAFN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Hafnia Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 78.47%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.06% and 61.23%, respectively.

HAFN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.98%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.41%. The price of HAFN fallen by 9.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.24%.