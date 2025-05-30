A Tale of Resilience: Dollar Tree Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Dollar Tree Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $121.92 on 06/05/24, and the lowest price during that time was $60.49, recorded on 11/12/24.

52-week price history of DLTR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dollar Tree Inc’s current trading price is -25.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $60.49 and $121.92. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.07B and boasts a workforce of 214710 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.63, with a change in price of +17.22. Similarly, Dollar Tree Inc recorded 4,280,641 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.47%.

DLTR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DLTR stands at 1.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.48.

DLTR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dollar Tree Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 96.96%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.62% and 90.90%, respectively.

DLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 30.07%. The price of DLTR fallen by 11.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.88%.