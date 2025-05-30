A Deep Dive into RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Stock Performance

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.69 on 02/21/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.50 on 08/08/24.

52-week price history of RLX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s current trading price is -24.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.50 and $2.69. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.84B and boasts a workforce of 381 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0700, with a change in price of -0.1900. Similarly, RLX Technology Inc ADR recorded 5,398,093 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.60%.

RLX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLX stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RLX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for RLX Technology Inc ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 78.26%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.03% and 80.62%, respectively.

RLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -6.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.22%. The price of RLX fallen by 10.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.00%.