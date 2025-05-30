A Closer Look at Wag Group Co (PET) Stock Gains

Wag Group Co experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.79 on 06/27/24 and the lowest value was $0.08 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of PET Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Wag Group Co’s current trading price is -91.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.59%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.08 and $1.79. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.9 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Wag Group Co (PET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.36M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2121, with a change in price of -0.1543. Similarly, Wag Group Co recorded 2,937,050 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.38%.

PET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wag Group Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 38.42%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.16% and 20.94%, respectively.

PET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -39.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.83%. The price of PET fallen by 0.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.61%.