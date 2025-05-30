A Closer Look at Dollar General Corp (DG) Stock Gains

Dollar General Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $145.50 on 05/30/24 and the lowest value was $66.43 on 01/16/25.

52-week price history of DG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Dollar General Corp’s current trading price is -32.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.92%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $66.43 and $145.50. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dollar General Corp (DG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.47B and boasts a workforce of 194200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 83.05, with a change in price of +22.81. Similarly, Dollar General Corp recorded 4,057,247 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.54%.

Examining DG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DG stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.09.

DG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dollar General Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 76.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.06% and 75.71%, respectively.

DG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 28.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 27.43%. The price of DG fallen by 4.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.02%.