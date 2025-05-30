logo

89bio Inc (ETNB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. 89bio Inc’s current trading price is -17.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 135.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.16 and $11.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.02 million over the last three months.

89bio Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.84 on 02/05/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.16 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

89bio Inc (ETNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.43B and boasts a workforce of 93 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.19, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, 89bio Inc recorded 2,265,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ETNB stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ETNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, 89bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.70%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.49% and 70.22%, respectively.

ETNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.99%. The price of ETNB increased 29.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.08%.

