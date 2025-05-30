10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. 10x Genomics Inc’s current trading price is -62.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.68%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.78 and $24.76. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 4.31 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.57 million over the last three months.

10x Genomics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $24.76 on 09/03/24, and the lowest price during that time was $6.78, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.17B and boasts a workforce of 1306 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.87, with a change in price of -4.85. Similarly, 10x Genomics Inc recorded 3,238,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.18%.

How TXG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TXG stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TXG Stock Stochastic Average

10x Genomics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 64.48%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.79% and 35.94%, respectively.

TXG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -34.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TXG has fallen by 11.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.20%.