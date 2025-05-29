Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Wipro Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -24.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.55 and $3.79. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.19 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 6.16 million observed over the last three months.

Wipro Ltd. ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.79 on 01/24/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.55 on 05/31/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.93B and boasts a workforce of 230000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.20, with a change in price of -0.68. Similarly, Wipro Ltd. ADR recorded 5,847,933 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.21%.

How WIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WIT stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

WIT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wipro Ltd. ADR over the last 50 days is at 41.82%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 28.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.33% and 31.28%, respectively.

WIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -19.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WIT has fallen by 0.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.72%.