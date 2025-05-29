Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Wheels Up Experience Inc’s current trading price is -69.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.04%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.74 and $4.59. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 1.18 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.59 on 07/08/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.74 on 04/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 971.43M and boasts a workforce of 1866 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2855, with a change in price of -0.2600. Similarly, Wheels Up Experience Inc recorded 828,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.76%.

UP Stock Stochastic Average

Wheels Up Experience Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 63.89%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.08% and 86.51%, respectively.

UP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UP has fallen by 63.51%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.76%.