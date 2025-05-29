Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Victoria’s Secret & Co’s current trading price is -56.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $13.76 and $48.73. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.34 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.36 million observed over the last three months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $48.73 on 12/13/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $13.76 on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.68B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.38, with a change in price of -20.43. Similarly, Victoria’s Secret & Co recorded 3,469,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.32%.

How VSCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VSCO stands at 4.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.76.

VSCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Victoria’s Secret & Co over the past 50 days is 71.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.22%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 70.15% and 75.19%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VSCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -49.32% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -39.98%. The price of VSCO fallen by 10.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.79%.